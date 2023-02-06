PR Newswire

Synopsys executive earns CRN's Channel Chief honor for second consecutive year, demonstrating expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Tom Herrmann, vice president of Global Channels and Alliances for the Synopsys Software Integrity Group, on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. The designation marks Herrmann's second consecutive appearance on CRN's annual Channel Chiefs list since joining Synopsys, which identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.

Herrmann, an accomplished executive with more than 20 years of experience developing and leading enterprise channel sales, alliances and partner programs, joined Synopsys in February 2021 to establish the organization's Software Integrity Group's global partner program. Following the first year of his tenure, CRN recognized Herrmann as a Channel Chief in 2022 and also awarded the Synopsys Partner Program with a prestigious 5-star rating in its Partner Program Guide later that year.

"Earning the top industry accolade in back-to-back campaigns is incredibly special, and I am once again honored to be named a CRN Channel Chief," said Herrmann. "In 2022, my focus shifted from building out the Synopsys Partner Program to expanding our ecosystem across the globe and deepening our relationships with individual partners. Looking ahead, there is a lot for our partners to be excited about, and I am eager to see the potential impact the strategic investments we're making could have on their businesses."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs recognition—Hermann's fourth overall—follows a year of exponential growth that helped to solidify Synopsys' Partner Program as a critical centerpiece of the Software Integrity Group's global growth strategy. Herrmann expanded the partner organization by three-fold during the 2022 fiscal year to better support the channel in addition to making improvements to the program's sales lead qualification process and tightening its alignment with field teams. As a result, Herrmann and his global team succeeded in doubling the Software Integrity Group's partner-generated revenue year-over-year while also driving an 80 percent win-rate in customer deals involving a partner.

"In the wake of new software security regulations and ongoing economic uncertainly, enterprises need more guidance than ever before and the channel is often their first line of defense," said Jason Schmitt, general manager at Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "Under Tom's leadership, the Synopsys Software Integrity Group's global footprint of partners are well-positioned to help customers navigate this increasingly complex threat landscape and minimize their business' risk."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year's list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."

CRN's 2023 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

For more information about the Synopsys Partner Program, visit Synopsys.com/software-integrity/partners.

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group provides integrated solutions that transform the way development teams build and deliver software, accelerating innovation while addressing business risk. Our industry-leading portfolio of software security products and services is the most comprehensive in the world and interoperates with third-party and open source tools, allowing organizations to leverage existing investments to build the security program that's best for them. Only Synopsys offers everything you need to build trust in your software. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

