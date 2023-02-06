Pushing boundaries in health tech: 3M launches new medical adhesive offering premium wear time, up to 28 days

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 6, 2023

  • Longer wear times may help drive down patient costs
  • Prior to 2022, standard wear time was up to 14 days
  • Intended use for medical devices such as glucose and heart monitors

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M unveils its new medical adhesive that can stick to the skin for up to 28 days and is intended for use with a wide array of health monitors, sensors, and long-term medical wearables. Prior to 2022, the standard wear time for extended medical adhesives was up to 14 days. 3M now doubles that standard to help deliver a more patient-centric model of care.

licensed_rf_stock_asset_from_shutterstock_id_1040898202.jpg

"Our 3M scientists created a technology and then pushed that tech to its boundaries without compromising skin health."

Longer wear time for devices and monitors may help drive down costs, accumulate more data for better decision making, and reduce patient disruption.

"Our 3M scientists created a technology and then pushed that tech to its boundaries without compromising skin health," said Chad Reed, director of global business for 3M Medical Materials and Technologies. "Medical wearables are a cornerstone for the future of health care, and we're committed to unlocking its potential with our world-class materials science."

The new adhesive, 3M™ Medical Tape 4578, also adds the feature of liner free stability, which can be stored for up to one year, giving device makers more flexibility in the design process.

3M touts more than 55 years of skin adhesion science and 3M Medical Tape 4578 adds to the extensive breadth of the company's medical adhesive offerings.

To learn more about 3M Medical Tape 4578, visit 3M.com/MedicalTape4578. Design engineers can also visit FindMyAdhesive.com for help selecting the right adhesive for their next medical device project. Created by 3M, Find My Adhesive is an online resource that uses a series of project-specific questions to identify a list of 3M medical adhesive suggestions.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

3M_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG05706&sd=2023-02-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pushing-boundaries-in-health-tech-3m-launches-new-medical-adhesive-offering-premium-wear-time-up-to-28-days-301739009.html

SOURCE 3M

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG05706&Transmission_Id=202302061005PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG05706&DateId=20230206
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.