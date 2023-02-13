Medford Township, NJ Selects GovDeals to Sell Historic Residence

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Built in 1760, the 3,000 Sq. Ft. Four-Bedroom Home Sits On 0.8 Acres

MEDFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medford Township has partnered with GovDeals to offer for sale to the public a historic, 3,000 sq. ft. residence built in 1760. This is the first real estate auction for Medford Township on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets.

The historic home, named the Jonathan Haines House, was built by the Haines family, who according to the Historical Marker Database, began as settlers and farmers. Members of the Haines family also served in local politics and on church and educational boards.

Located at 51 Union Street, the property was once the home of former Medford Mayor Ephraim Tomlinson II. Just a short distance from Milton Allen Elementary School, Freedom Park, and Medford Village, the home features many of the original fixtures, including built-in, six-over-six windows; a large foyer; random-width pine wood flooring; two staircases; built-in cupboards; a chimney closet; and two fireplaces. The property currently maintains a Historic Preservation Deed Restriction which is included in the sale.

“This historic property represents a unique opportunity for both the town and the potential buyer. We’re excited to be partnering with the town to help them get this prized property back on the tax rolls while making it possible for some lucky new owner to be part of Medford history,” said Scott Pearlman, account manager for GovDeals.

This residence is at auction until March 27, 2023.The township is asking all potential buyers to pay a refundable $5,000 bid deposit prior to placing a bid on the property. Potential buyers are encouraged to view and inspect the property prior to placing any bids. To bid on this residence or any other assets on GovDeals, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services ( LQDT), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.

ti?nf=ODc0MzU1MiM1MzkzNzYzIzUwMDA1MDM3MQ==
GovDeals-Inc-.png
Contact:
Nancy Sloane
Director, Brand & Integrated Marketing Communications
Liquidity Services
(202) 558-6244
[email protected]

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.