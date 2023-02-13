MEDFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medford Township has partnered with GovDeals to offer for sale to the public a historic, 3,000 sq. ft. residence built in 1760. This is the first real estate auction for Medford Township on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets.



The historic home, named the Jonathan Haines House, was built by the Haines family, who according to the Historical Marker Database, began as settlers and farmers. Members of the Haines family also served in local politics and on church and educational boards.

Located at 51 Union Street, the property was once the home of former Medford Mayor Ephraim Tomlinson II. Just a short distance from Milton Allen Elementary School, Freedom Park, and Medford Village, the home features many of the original fixtures, including built-in, six-over-six windows; a large foyer; random-width pine wood flooring; two staircases; built-in cupboards; a chimney closet; and two fireplaces. The property currently maintains a Historic Preservation Deed Restriction which is included in the sale.

“This historic property represents a unique opportunity for both the town and the potential buyer. We’re excited to be partnering with the town to help them get this prized property back on the tax rolls while making it possible for some lucky new owner to be part of Medford history,” said Scott Pearlman, account manager for GovDeals.

This residence is at auction until March 27, 2023.The township is asking all potential buyers to pay a refundable $5,000 bid deposit prior to placing a bid on the property. Potential buyers are encouraged to view and inspect the property prior to placing any bids. To bid on this residence or any other assets on GovDeals, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register

About GovDeals