Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming March 27, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of Argo Blockchain plc (“Argo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARBK) investors who purchased: (a) American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”); and/or securities between September 23, 2021 and October 10, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Argo investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On or about September 23, 2021, Argo conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 7.5 million American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) at $15 per ADS.

On June 7, 2022, Argo issued a press release disclosing that it had mined approximated 25% fewer Bitcoin (“BTC”) in May 2022 compared to April 2022 due to increased network difficulty, higher electricity prices, and the curtailment of mining operations at its Helios facility.

On this news, Argo’s stock price fell $0.28, or 4.4%, to close at $6.09 per ADS on June 7, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 7, 2022, Argo announced “several strategic actions that [intend] to bring in additional capital to the business and ensure that the Company has the working capital necessary to execute its current strategy and meet its obligations over the next twelve months.” In addition to measures being undertaken to reduce costs and preserve capital, the Company had signed a letter of intent with an affiliate of New York Digital Investment Group to amend an existing financing agreement, planned to sell 3,400 mining machines, and intended to raise money via a proposed subscription with a strategic investor.

On this news, Argo’s stock price fell $0.97, of 23.3%, to close at $3.20 per ADS on October 7, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on October 11, 2022, Argo issued a press release stating that “[d]uring the month of September, Argo mined 215 [BTC] compared to 235 BTC in August 2022” which was “primarily due to a 12% increase in average network difficulty during September.” Additionally, Argo disclosed that it was “continuing to curtail operations at its Helios facility […] during periods of high electricity prices” and was replacing the Company’s Chief Technology Officer.

On this news, Argo’s stock price fell $0.27, or 11%, to close at $2.19 per ADS on October 11, 2022 – 85.4% below the Company’s IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Argo was highly susceptible to and/or suffered from significant capital constraints, electricity and other costs, and network difficulties; (2) the foregoing issues hampered, inter alia, Argo’s ability to mine BTC, execute its business strategy, meet its obligations, and operate its Helios facility; (3) as a result, Argo’s business was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (4) accordingly, Argo’s business and financial prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Argo securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 27, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

