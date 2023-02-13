RE Royalties Acquires New Royalty on 27MW Solar Project in Pennsylvania

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

All amounts in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSX.V:RE)(

OTCQX:RROYF, Financial) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce that it has acquired a gross revenue royalty on the 27 MWDC (20 MWAC) Jackson Center Solar Project Phase 2 ("Jackson Center 2" or the "Project"), located in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, under development by Teichos Energy LLC ("Teichos"). Once operational, Jackson Center will generate an estimated 42,800 MWh per year of clean energy.

The Company has entered into a secured loan agreement (the "Loan") with Teichos whereby the Company will provide a USD $1.8 million letter of credit ("LC") on behalf of Teichos to meet their security requirement with PJM Interconnection ("PJM").

The Loan will have an initial 6-month term and bear an interest rate of 13% per annum, compounded annually, and payable at the end of the term. The Loan can be extended for two additional 6-month terms. The Company will have first-ranking security interest over the Project including a lien over Project assets, and a pledge of ownership in the Project.

The Company will receive a 1% gross revenue royalty on the Project (the "Royalty") for a period of 15 years once the Project reaches commercial operation. If the Loan term is extended, the Royalty will increase to 1.5% (6-month extension) or 2% (12-month extension).

In October 2021, the Company made a USD $2.2 million loan to Teichos as part of Jackson Center Solar Project Phase 1 ("Jackson Center 1"). Bernard Tan, CEO of the Company stated "We are excited to continue to work with the Teichos team on the second phase of the Jackson Center Project. We are pleased to see the progress made to date and our non-dilutive royalty financing solution provides Teichos with the flexibility to continue advancing this Project and to bring it one step closer to commercial operation."

Steve Voorhees, the CEO of Teichos stated, "Teichos is impressed with RE Royalties capabilities, staff, work ethic and approach to business. Their stellar responsiveness to our needs on this Project is refreshing and we look forward to doing business with them going forward."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Bernard Tan
CEO

About Teichos Energy, LLC

Teichos Energy, LLC is a renewable energy development company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Teichos operates with a 16-member team of highly experienced and successful power industry professionals, with deep technical, commercial, and financial capabilities. The Teichos' team has successfully developed more than 700 MW of solar, wind, and geothermal energy over the past 15 years and consist of former senior management of Ridgeline Energy, after having sold Ridgeline and their portfolio of renewable energy projects to Veolia in 2008.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

For further information, please contact:

Investor and Media Contact:

RE Royalties Ltd.
Talia Beckett, VP of Communications and Sustainability
T: (778) 374‐2000
E: [email protected]
www.reroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement. The offer and sale of the securities has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: RE Royalties Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738132/RE-Royalties-Acquires-New-Royalty-on-27MW-Solar-Project-in-Pennsylvania

img.ashx?id=738132

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.