Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming April 3, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a/ Greenbox POS (“Ryvyl” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RVYL) securities: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s January 29, 2021 public offering; and/or (b) between January 29, 2021 and January 20, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Ryvyl investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On January 20, 2023, after the market closed, Ryvyl announced that its previous financial statements for the year-end and interim periods for fiscal 2021 and 2022 “can no longer be relied upon.” The Company anticipated filing restatements, which will “result in decreases to total revenue, increased net losses, decreases to total assets, and [decrease] total stockholder’s equity.” The Company also disclosed that it had determined “one or more material weaknesses” in its internal control over financial reporting, including a “material weakness related to accounting for certain complex business transactions.”

On this news, Ryvyl’s stock price fell $0.12, or 14.6%, to close at $0.70 per share on January 23, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s financial statements in 2021 and 2022 contained errors resulting in overstatements of revenue, assets, and stockholders’ equity and understatements of losses; (2) as a result, Ryvyl would restate certain financials; (3) the Company’s internal controls were inadequate; (4) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ryvyl securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 3, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005186/en/