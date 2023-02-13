Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced it brings advanced solution expertise to four projects that are a part of the 6G+Smart+Networks+and+Services+Joint+Undertaking+%28SNS-JU%29, a research and innovation program co-funded by the European Union (EU).

Co-innovation across multiple interconnected technologies is critical to achieving the expected performance, reliability, security, resilience, and sustainability of 5G-Advanced and 6G use cases. 6G SNS supports the build-out of a first-class European supply chain for advanced 5G systems and build 6G technology capacities.

Keysight brings to 6G SNS a cohesive set of advanced solutions across multiple technology domains to help develop smart communication components, systems, and networks. The participating academia, research institutes, and commercial organizations are employing Keysight’s design, emulation, and test expertise to design prototypes, proofs-of-concept (PoCs), and testbeds. Keysight’s contributions to this public-private partnership are helping facilitate and develop industrial leadership in 5G and 6G networks and services in Europe.

The four 6G SNS projects that include Keysight participation, which commenced in early 2023 and will run for two to three years, are:

6G-SANDBOX, which will combine digital and physical nodes to deliver fully configurable, manageable, and controllable end-to-end networks for validating new technologies and research advancements for 6G.

, which will implement an advanced, easily accessible, secure, and programmable end-to-end beyond 5G platform leveraging best-of-breed network functions and cloud native principles. 6G SHINE, which will pioneer the main technology components for short range extreme communications in entities, replacing some of today’s wired connections.

Early investment in technology building blocks as well as in relationships with universities, consortia, and commercial organizations enables Keysight to equip pioneers in 6G with the tools they need to explore new frequency spectrum, develop new radio and network topologies, and establish new standards.

Giampaolo Tardioli, Vice President, 6G and Next Generation Technology at Keysight, said: “Keysight is committed to actively participating in four exciting projects resulting from the first 6G SNS call, The projects will benefit from our advanced solution expertise, enabling cross-industry stakeholders to spark meaningful and sustainable innovation. The establishment of a reference testbed early in the innovation cycle enables the industry to confidently make sound technical standards choices. Keysight’s contributions to 6G SNS will advance several important technologies expected to be used to realize the industry’s 6G vision, including short-range communications and AI-enabled programmable networks.”

About Keysight in 6G

Keysight creates the runway that enables researchers to launch evolutionary and revolutionary technology platform solutions based on 5G-Advanced and 6G technologies. A cohesive set of design and development building blocks across multiple interconnected technology domains enables innovators to spark new insights. Keysight plays a pivotal role in bringing to life 6G use cases that have the potential to transform society, enhance human interactions, enable enterprises to achieve greater efficiencies, and accelerate life-changing innovations.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

