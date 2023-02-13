Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Announces $15 Million Impact Investment from Truist

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] today announce Truist's $15 million commitment to GoATL, the Community Foundation's impact investment platform.

Truist is providing the lead investment in the newly launched GoATL Affordable Housing Fund-$14 million of a $75 million fund designed to close funding gaps in affordable housing development-supplemented by $1 million in critical grant dollars from Truist Foundation for the GoATL Economic Inclusion Fund. The latter will drive job growth and wealth creation for entrepreneurs. GoATL brings a new source and type of capital to our community's most pressing needs. Together, these two funds provide direct investment in affordable housing development and small businesses to foster more equitable outcomes for Atlantans.

Unlike traditional grantmaking, impact investing recycles dollars, effectively yielding a triple return: first, it supports causes and enterprises that provide sustainable, long-term benefits and impact to the community; second, it provides a financial return to the investor; third, the modest return can then be recycled to continue increasing impact.

"Investing in affordable housing and supporting small businesses are crucial in creating pathways to economic mobility and closing the racial wealth gap," said Truist Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers. "Our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities, and we are pleased to partner with GoATL in creating sustainable communities and addressing Atlanta's most critical needs."

Truist's sizeable investment in GoATL is welcome news for both the Community Foundation and the city of Atlanta, which ranks second in the U.S. for wealth disparity and highest among large U.S. cities for income inequality, according to census data. The net worth of the average white family in Atlanta is three times that of the average Black family. Safe, stable, affordable housing is foundational to addressing these disparities and creating a city that works for everyone.

Access to affordable housing and addressing the racial wealth gap are key tenets of TogetherATL, the Foundation's five-year strategic focus and pledge to make Atlanta more equitable and prosperous for all residents.

"Our goal at the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta is to give everyone who lives in Atlanta a fair shot at a good life," said Frank Fernandez, the organization's president and CEO. "The reality in our city is that two children, who live 10 miles and two zip codes apart, will likely have two very disparate outcomes in terms of their ability to build and sustain wealth throughout their lives. Today's generous commitment by Truist will put us on a trajectory to begin to change that."

Truist's commitment to these two funds will help unlock affordable housing development and preservation and help launch and scale small businesses. A portion of the investment will close gaps in Georgia's small business ecosystem and provide highly flexible capital to businesses run by Black, and Indigenous individuals and people of color, as well as by women and other marginalized business owners who traditionally have difficulty accessing conventional capital. The remainder of the funds will support the Community Foundation's efforts to expand affordable home access and ownership for all Atlantans, including closing the homeownership gap for Black and Indigenous families and individuals, as well as other people of color. The GoATL Affordable Housing Fund will serve critical community housing needs, ranging from permanent supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness to affordable homeownership for first-time homebuyers.

This is the second impact investment Truist has made in affordable housing and in partnership with the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. Previously, the bank made a $2 million investment in the Atlanta Affordable Housing Fund, the $15 million impact fund that has served as the proof-of-concept for the GoATL Affordable Housing Fund.

# # #

About the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta

The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta inspires and leads the Atlanta region toward equity and shared prosperity for all who call it home. TogetherATL is the Foundation's strategic ethos, working through a collaborative approach with community stakeholders, donors, nonprofits and others to examine complex challenges the region faces and create solutions that build a thriving region. Started in 1951, the Community Foundation shepherds approximately $1.4 billion in current assets through its 1,000+ donor funds, while simultaneously raising and deploying more than $120 million annually to thousands of nonprofit organizations. It is Georgia's second largest foundation. For more information visit: cfgreateratlanta.org or connect with the Foundation via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $555 billion as of December 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Truist on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Truist
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/truist
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Truist



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738197/Community-Foundation-for-Greater-Atlanta-Announces-15-Million-Impact-Investment-from-Truist

img.ashx?id=738197

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.