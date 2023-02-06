Comerica Names Fredy Salguero Vice President, Southern California External Affairs Manager

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2023

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank has named Fredy Salguero Southern California External Affairs Market Manager.

Salguero's role includes strengthening Comerica's initiatives of assisting local communities and developing relationships in Southern California with community partners, nonprofits and businesses. He will lead the implementation of community and economic development services and investments, including workforce development, job creation, financial education and small business programs in the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino.

Previously, Salguero served as Community Affairs Coordinator, executing Comerica's volunteer and external diversity strategy. Through Comerica's Business Resource Group program, he led and supported the creation and expansion of community and business development opportunities within the African American, Hispanic, Asian, Middle Eastern, Women and LGBT+ communities in the California market. Additionally, Salguero helped lead the Comerica Financial Education Brigade program, focusing on providing financial empowerment and education resources to key communities.

"Fredy embodies everything we are looking for in this role," said Wendy Bridges, Executive Vice President, Corporate Responsibility. "His leadership and experience in the Southern California market will strengthen our efforts as we identify opportunities where Comerica can further support our communities in Southern California."

Salguero has remained a fixture in the Southern California community through his involvement with area nonprofits. He currently serves on the Young Professionals Board for the Bresee Foundation and was previously involved with the Los Angeles City's Hire LA's Youth initiative through the Economic & Workforce Development Department and the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.

Salguero holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Marketing from California State University, Fullerton. He also received the National Diversity Council's Certified Diversity Professional designation.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Michigan, California, Florida and Arizona. Additionally, Comerica has select businesses operating in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $85.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022.

SOURCE Comerica Bank

