FirstEnergy Foundation Grants $25,000 to Central Appalachian Region of the American Red Cross to Support Sickle Cell Initiative

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FAIRMONT, W. Va., Feb. 6, 2023

FAIRMONT, W. Va., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation is granting $25,000 to the Central Appalachian Region of the American Red Cross to continue its important work in the Mon Power service area supporting the health and wellness of diverse community members through the American Red Cross Sickle Cell Initiative.

FirstEnergy_Foundation_Logo.jpg

The grant will help the Red Cross aid people with sickle cell disease, the most common genetic blood disease in the U.S., which affects about 100,000 people, primarily of African descent. As a group, people with sickle cell disease experience worse health outcomes compared to patients with other diseases and have access to fewer health resources. The American Red Cross Sickle Cell Initiative will improve their quality of life by working to address health outcome disparities in African American communities.

"We're proud to help the American Red Cross serve those without access to the treatment they need. The organization's efforts align with our company's commitment to strengthening low-income and underserved communities," said Lorna Wisham, president of the FirstEnergy Foundation.

Beyond the few medications available to treat sickle cell disease, regular blood transfusions can be crucial to alleviating its painful and life-threatening symptoms. The closely matched blood needed by patients with sickle cell disease — which is most commonly supplied by blood donors who are Black or African American — is often in short supply. In fact, the Red Cross is currently only able to provide the most compatible units of blood for people with sickle cell disease about 50% of the time. While the percentage of the U.S. population that identifies as Black or African American is 13.4%, the percentage of blood donors who identify as Black or African American is less than 3% — a gap that demands immediate attention.

"We are grateful for the generous grant that will help us address this health disparity," said Erica Mani, Red Cross Regional CEO. "The Red Cross's goal is to triple the number of blood donors who are Black or African American by the end of 2025, as they have the greatest potential to supply a compatible blood unit for transfusion for people living with sickle cell disease."

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric distribution companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

favicon.png?sn=CL06593&sd=2023-02-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-foundation-grants-25-000-to-central-appalachian-region-of-the-american-red-cross-to-support-sickle-cell-initiative-301739604.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL06593&Transmission_Id=202302061144PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL06593&DateId=20230206
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.