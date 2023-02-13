NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Originally Published by Forbes Communications Council on Forbes.com

Forrester reports that CHROs and CMOs have a major opportunity to fuse their areas of expertise for the benefit of the broader executive team and overall organization. CMOs can become allies with their HR counterparts and guide the leadership team to focus on key issues such as employee engagement, workplace culture, and diversity and inclusion.

As the CMO of Keysight Technologies, I'm grateful to have found an incredible HR partner in our chief administrative officer. We are the co-executive sponsors for Keysight's annual leadership meeting and work together closely to set the agenda, outline strategic objectives and facilitate discussions on business priorities for the next year.

Image courtesy of Getty

