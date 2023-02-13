NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.8 Million Private Placement for Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS).

About Sharps Technology, Inc.

Sharps Technology is a medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company specializing in the development and manufacturing of innovative drug delivery systems. The company's product lines focus on low waste and ultra-low waste syringe technologies that incorporate both passive and active safety features. These features protect front line healthcare workers from life-threatening needle stick injuries and protect the public from needle re-use. Sharps Technology has extensive expertise in specialized prefilled syringe systems and ready to use processing. The company has a manufacturing facility in Hungary and has partnered with Nephron Pharmaceuticals to expand its manufacturing capacity in the US.

For more information, please visit: https://sharpstechnology.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email [email protected] or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC.

