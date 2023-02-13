Tonner-One World Launches Groundbreaking Forex Business in a Box Solution

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TONR) Tonner-One World, Inc., a cutting-edge software company with a focus on professional and educational market trading technology, today announces the launch of their new product, Forex Business in a Box. This innovative solution aims to bring the world of foreign exchange trading to a wider audience, providing users with a complete set of tools and resources to start, run and grow their own successful trading business.image.png

With the TradeScore Pro line of market indicators as its flagship product offering, Tonner-One World has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the technical analysis for Forex traders. The Forex Business in a Box takes this innovation to the next level by offering a comprehensive set of tools, resources, and educational opportunities designed to help traders achieve their financial goals.

Retailing for $4,495, Forex Business in a Box includes a one-year subscription to TradingView.com, tax forms and professional advice, two hours of live training, all TradeScore Indicators, exclusive live trade alerts, and much more. Some of the most notable features of the Forex Business in a Box include discounted incorporation in any state, a free $100,000 MyForexFunds.com challenge account, TradeScore DBx Robots for MT4 and MT5, private Discord access, discounted pricing on TradeScore Pro mastermind sessions in Las Vegas and Hawaii, and special rates on small business and self-employed life and health insurance.

"We are thrilled to bring the Forex Business in a Box to market," said Corinda J. Melton, CEO of Tonner-One World, Inc. "This innovative solution offers traders everything they need to be achieve profitable goals as a Forex business, and we believe it will make a significant impact on the industry. With its comprehensive suite of tools and resources, the Forex Business in a Box is the perfect choice for anyone looking to succeed in the Forex market."

"We are truly committed to the success of our customers and are extremely confident in the power of the Forex Business in a Box solution. That's why we are offering a Day 1 Guarantee," stated Melton. "This guarantee gives customers the peace of mind of knowing that if they do not make money on their first day of live training, they can receive a $500 refund on their purchase. The Day 1 Guarantee is just one of the many reasons why the Forex Business in a Box is a must-have solution for anyone looking to succeed in the Forex market," she added.

For more information on Forex Business in a Box, including purchasing options, please visit MyForexBiz.com.

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging growth company that is expanding into the world of digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, crypto-currency, and high-value NFTs.

For more information, log onto the company's official Twitter account https://twitter.com/tonnerOWInc. Email: [email protected]

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738171/Tonner-One-World-Launches-Groundbreaking-Forex-Business-in-a-Box-Solution

img.ashx?id=738171

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.