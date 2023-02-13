NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / American Airlines and Barbie® partnered together to honor the legacy of Bessie Coleman, the first Black and Native American woman to earn a pilot's license in 1921. To celebrate her birthday, customers flying Flight AA771 from Dallas-Fort Worth to New York received the newly released Barbie® Inspiring Women™ Series Bessie Coleman doll.

American continued to inspire the next generation of aviators by hosting a special program for aviation students at the Ronald E. McNair public school 5 in Brooklyn, New York - a place designed to inspire youth to follow and build upon Bessie Coleman's rich legacy.

Diversity in aviation is important, and its key to hiring the next generation of future aviators. Read more stories about our diverse workforce at aa.com/beinspired.

