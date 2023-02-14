The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz continues its investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (“Live Nation” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LYV) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to multiple news reports, the U.S. Department of Justice opened an antitrust investigation during 2022 regarding whether Live Nation has abused its power over the multibillion-dollar live music industry.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

