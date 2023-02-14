Motorcar Parts of America to Report Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results; Host Conference Call

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced the company will issue results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and David Lee, chief financial officer, will host an investor conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time to discuss the company’s financial results and operations.

The call will be open to all interested investors either through a live audio Web broadcast via the company’s investor relations tab at www.motorcarparts.com or live by calling (888) 440-5584 (domestic) or (646) 960-0457 (international). For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived on Motorcar Parts of America’s website www.motorcarparts.com. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific time on February 9, 2023 through 8:59 p.m. Pacific time on February 16, 2023 by dialing (800) 770-2030 (domestic) or (647) 362-9199 (international) and using access code: 1545314.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearings and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake pads, brake rotors, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, turbochargers, and diagnostic testing equipment utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. In addition, the company’s electrical vehicle subsidiary designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train – providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

