Ford President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley and Chief Financial Officer John Lawler will discuss the company’s ambitious, customer-focused plan to grow and create value – and the double transformation bringing it to life – at an upcoming fireside chat with auto analyst Rod Lache.

The session at the Wolfe Research Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Auto Consumer Conference 2023 in New York City will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 8:55 a.m. EST.

Farley and Lawler will answer questions about the Ford+ growth plan; how the company is overhauling its operations to improve quality and reduce costs; and its significant opportunities to expand capabilities and generate returns from software-enabled gas-powered and electric vehicles, along with value-added services.

To accelerate this transformation, Ford has created three distinct, customer-focused business segments: Ford Blue for iconic internal-combustion and hybrid vehicles, Ford Model e for breakthrough software and EVs, and Ford Pro for products and services that help commercial customers make over and grow their businesses.

The company will report its financial results accordingly with great transparency to the strategic progress of each segment. Ford will host a teach-in on the new segment reporting on Thursday, March 23, at the New York Stock Exchange. Later, at the company’s next Capital Markets Day on Monday, May 22, at its headquarters in Dearborn, Ford will provide key performance indicators and financial targets, including the path to an 8% EBIT margin in Model e.

The Wolfe Research fireside chat next week can be viewed+online. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

