FOX News Channel (FNC) has signed CB Cotton as a New York-based correspondent. She will begin her new role today covering breaking news from the network’s New York headquarters.

Since 2020, Ms. Cotton has served as a reporter for ABC affiliate KMGH-TV in Denver, Colorado where she was the station’s lead night side reporter focused on crime, justice, and law enforcement. During her tenure, she covered the city’s breaking news stories, including the Boulder King Soopers supermarket shooting and the December 2021 Marshall fire. She has also reported on alleged police misconduct, such as the violent arrest of Kyle Vinson in Aurora, the controversial apprehension of then 75-year-old Karen Garner in 2020 and the fallout surrounding the death of Elijah McClain following his 2019 arrest.

Previously, Ms. Cotton served as a multimedia journalist at ABC affiliate WKRN-TV in Nashville, Tennessee, where she wrote and edited live shots for stories including Middle Tennessee’s March 2020 tornadoes, the 2019 Sumner County slayings and the 2018 shooting of Daniel Hambrick. Notably, she received an Emmy nomination for her coverage of the summer of social justice protests in 2020. Ms. Cotton began her journalism career as the Jacksonville, North Carolina bureau chief for NBC affiliate WITN-TV. In this capacity, she provided on-air and social media coverage for Onslow County, Duplin County, Jones County and Carteret County including the devastation of Hurricane Matthew, the United States Armed Forces nude photo scandal, the disappearance and death of three-year-old Mariah Woods and the KC-130 crash that killed 16 service members.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Ms. Cotton holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast and electronic journalism. She is professionally fluent in Spanish and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association.

