EDMP, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

18534 N. DALE MABRY HWY LUTZ, FL 33548

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $1.47Bil. The top holdings were OHI(9.96%), MO(6.53%), and UGI(6.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EDMP, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, EDMP, INC. bought 3,656,216 shares of NYSE:OHI for a total holding of 3,800,453. The trade had a 9.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.16.

On 02/06/2023, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc traded for a price of $28.45 per share and a market cap of $6.66Bil. The stock has returned 13.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 79.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.74 and a price-sales ratio of 7.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, EDMP, INC. bought 3,984,132 shares of NYSE:MO for a total holding of 4,074,178. The trade had a 6.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.3.

On 02/06/2023, Altria Group Inc traded for a price of $47.185 per share and a market cap of $84.25Bil. The stock has returned 1.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altria Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.68 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, EDMP, INC. bought 2,966,923 shares of NYSE:UGI for a total holding of 3,049,082. The trade had a 5.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.14.

On 02/06/2023, UGI Corp traded for a price of $40.17 per share and a market cap of $8.42Bil. The stock has returned -0.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UGI Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, EDMP, INC. bought 1,824,306 shares of NYSE:EPD for a total holding of 1,906,228. The trade had a 5.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.62.

On 02/06/2023, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $25.72 per share and a market cap of $55.96Bil. The stock has returned 15.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, EDMP, INC. bought 1,323,459 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 1,397,950. The trade had a 5.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.9.

On 02/06/2023, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $19.625 per share and a market cap of $139.89Bil. The stock has returned 14.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.