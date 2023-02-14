Application Window Open for The Sallie Mae Fund's Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program

17 hours ago
The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae – in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, is now accepting applications for two college scholarship programs to help students with financial need, or those from underserved communities, access higher education:

The Sallie Mae Fund will again award its Bridging+the+Dream+Scholarship+for+High+School+Seniors. Twenty-five high school seniors who excel inside and outside the classroom and demonstrate financial need will be selected to receive up to $10,000 to help pay for higher education. To be eligible, students must plan to enroll in a two- or four-year degree, professional certificate, or vocational training program. See+Official+Rules.

The Sallie Mae Fund will also again offer its Bridging+the+Dream+Scholarship+for+Graduate+Students, awarding up to $10,000 to 10 qualified students committed to leveraging their graduate degree to advance social justice. To be eligible, applicants must be currently enrolled at least half-time at an accredited graduate level program. See+Official+Rules.

“For many students, particularly first-generation and those for underserved communities, scholarships can be the difference maker to accessing higher education,” said Nic Jafarieh, executive vice president, Sallie Mae. “Through our partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, The Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program ensures more students, from all backgrounds, have the opportunity to build a strong future.”

“We're excited to continue our important work with The Sallie Mae Fund,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President and CEO, Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “These scholarships fuel our ability to move the needle further for deserving, talented students who want to earn degrees, but may not have resources to do so.”

The Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program is part of a three-year, $3 million commitment made by The Sallie Mae Fund, to open doors of higher education to students from all backgrounds. To date, 600 scholarships totaling $2 million have been awarded to help students access and complete their education.

The application window for both The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors and The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students is open until March 27, 2023. Apply today at %3Cb%3ESallieMae.com%3C%2Fb%3E. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Ends March 27, 2023, 12 p.m. ET.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

