AlphaMark Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 590 stocks valued at a total of $199.00Mil. The top holdings were SMCP(10.79%), IWN(5.38%), and XLV(4.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AlphaMark Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 27,875-share investment in ARCA:SPY. Previously, the stock had a 5.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $382.87 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $410.53 per share and a market cap of $383.63Bil. The stock has returned -7.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-book ratio of 3.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, AlphaMark Advisors, LLC bought 98,265 shares of NAS:SMCP for a total holding of 898,960. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.04.

On 02/06/2023, AlphaMark Small Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $26.1202 per share and a market cap of $25.02Mil. The stock has returned -5.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, AlphaMark Small Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

During the quarter, AlphaMark Advisors, LLC bought 26,158 shares of NYSE:EW for a total holding of 26,218. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.06999999999999.

On 02/06/2023, Edwards Lifesciences Corp traded for a price of $79.23999999999999 per share and a market cap of $48.99Bil. The stock has returned -29.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-book ratio of 8.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.46 and a price-sales ratio of 9.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

AlphaMark Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLY by 7,861 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.11.

On 02/06/2023, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $151.775 per share and a market cap of $14.88Bil. The stock has returned -17.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a price-book ratio of 6.13.

During the quarter, AlphaMark Advisors, LLC bought 8,060 shares of ARCA:IWN for a total holding of 77,322. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.45.

On 02/06/2023, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF traded for a price of $154.32 per share and a market cap of $12.65Bil. The stock has returned 1.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a price-book ratio of 1.36.

