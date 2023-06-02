Argyle Capital Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 127 stocks valued at a total of $291.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.68%), LLY(3.15%), and MRK(2.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,869 shares in NYSE:CAH, giving the stock a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.98 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Cardinal Health Inc traded for a price of $77.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $19.86Bil. The stock has returned 52.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cardinal Health Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 2,200 shares in NYSE:PM, giving the stock a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.37 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $102.31 per share and a market cap of $158.60Bil. The stock has returned 3.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.39 and a price-sales ratio of 5.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 2,190-share investment in ARCA:BIL. Previously, the stock had a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.7 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.465 per share and a market cap of $24.58Bil. The stock has returned 1.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 950 shares in NAS:HON, giving the stock a 0.07000000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $202.7 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $203.625 per share and a market cap of $136.90Bil. The stock has returned 8.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-book ratio of 7.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 25.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:WBD by 12,704 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.29.

On 02/06/2023, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $15.27 per share and a market cap of $37.08Bil. The stock has returned -46.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

