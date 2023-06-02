LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1182 stocks valued at a total of $20.59Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.34%), AAPL(5.34%), and AVGO(2.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:KLAC by 395,931 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $348.51.

On 02/06/2023, KLA Corp traded for a price of $405.625 per share and a market cap of $56.17Bil. The stock has returned 9.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KLA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-book ratio of 21.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.89 and a price-sales ratio of 5.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 2,497,256 shares of NYSE:USB for a total holding of 2,830,520. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.8.

On 02/06/2023, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $49.075 per share and a market cap of $75.13Bil. The stock has returned -14.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 384,131 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/06/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $256.59 per share and a market cap of $1,910.01Bil. The stock has returned -15.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-book ratio of 10.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.07 and a price-sales ratio of 9.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 528,189 shares of NAS:PEP for a total holding of 1,006,313. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.37.

On 02/06/2023, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $171.91 per share and a market cap of $236.84Bil. The stock has returned 2.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-book ratio of 12.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PSA by 302,809 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $291.61.

On 02/06/2023, Public Storage traded for a price of $307.855 per share and a market cap of $54.07Bil. The stock has returned -12.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Public Storage has a price-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-book ratio of 9.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.57 and a price-sales ratio of 13.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

