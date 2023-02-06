FLOWERS FOODS NAMES CINDY COX CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

Author's Avatar
17 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Feb. 6, 2023

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), today announced Cindy Cox has been named chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective Feb. 6, 2023. In this role, Cox will lead the company's human resources organization, reporting to president and CEO A. Ryals McMullian.

Cindy_Cox__Chief_Human_Resources_Officer___Flowers_Foods.jpg

"Cindy brings a distinguished track record of excellence in human resources management to Flowers and I'm confident that she will make a tremendous impact as our new CHRO," said McMullian. "Her passion for both driving successful talent management programs and strengthening employee relations will be instrumental as we continue to advance the employee experience at Flowers."

Joining Flowers from Carrier Corporation, Cox most recently served as vice president of human resources for the Refrigeration segment of Carrier Corporation. During her 27-year tenure at Pratt & Whitney and Carrier Corporation, she held multiple HR roles of increasing scale and responsibility.

Cox assumes the CHRO role from Tonja Taylor, who plans to retire from the company in early summer 2023. Taylor joined Flowers nearly 25 years ago and has held the position of CHRO since January 2017. In the months ahead, she will serve as executive vice president, human resources, providing counsel on several key in-flight projects and helping to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

"Tonja has been integral in evolving and shaping our HR organization, and I would like to express my sincere gratitude for her service to Flowers," added McMullian. "Her contributions in the months ahead will be much appreciated and we wish her all the best when she retires later this year."

Cox attended Purdue University where she earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and supervision management, and a master's degree in human resources management. She also earned a juris doctorate focused on employment and labor law from the University of Connecticut.

About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2021 sales of $4.3 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

FLO-CORP FLO-IR

favicon.png?sn=CL06704&sd=2023-02-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flowers-foods-names-cindy-cox-chief-human-resources-officer-301739712.html

SOURCE Flowers Foods, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL06704&Transmission_Id=202302061400PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL06704&DateId=20230206
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.