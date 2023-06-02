SOUND SHORE MANAGEMENT INC /CT/ recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8 Sound Shore Drive Greenwich, CT 06830

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $2.66Bil. The top holdings were VST(4.57%), FLEX(4.49%), and PVH(4.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SOUND SHORE MANAGEMENT INC /CT/’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,864,433-share investment in NYSE:PRGO. Previously, the stock had a 4.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.23 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Perrigo Co PLC traded for a price of $36.37 per share and a market cap of $4.90Bil. The stock has returned 2.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Perrigo Co PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 319,504 shares in NYSE:BA, giving the stock a 2.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $163.57 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Boeing Co traded for a price of $207.508 per share and a market cap of $124.14Bil. The stock has returned 0.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -319.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 951,398 shares in NYSE:TTE, giving the stock a 2.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.08 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, TotalEnergies SE traded for a price of $60.095 per share and a market cap of $150.48Bil. The stock has returned 7.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TotalEnergies SE has a price-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 4,131,801-share investment in NYSE:ELAN. Previously, the stock had a 2.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.46 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Elanco Animal Health Inc traded for a price of $13.76 per share and a market cap of $6.53Bil. The stock has returned -44.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elanco Animal Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

SOUND SHORE MANAGEMENT INC /CT/ reduced their investment in NYSE:VNT by 3,033,361 shares. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.74.

On 02/06/2023, Vontier Corp traded for a price of $23.4 per share and a market cap of $3.70Bil. The stock has returned -12.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vontier Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-book ratio of 7.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.