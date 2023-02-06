Civitas Resources Selects Iconic Air as System of Intelligence for Emissions Reporting

Author's Avatar
17 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2023

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Resources, Inc. (

NYSE:CIVI, Financial) ("Civitas"), Colorado's largest pure-play oil and gas producer, has adopted Iconic Air's Emissions Intelligence TM platform to support its operational emission reductions and ESG performance reporting as part of the company's near-real-time emissions management initiative. Civitas has chosen Iconic Air's technology solution to be part of its ongoing commitment to be a leading scope 1 and scope 2 carbon-neutral oil and gas producer through an intensive, continued focus on accurately measuring and reducing operational emissions coupled with a multi-year investment in certified voluntary carbon offsets.

civitas.jpg

"Civitas is committed to environmental leadership by achieving meaningful, year-over-year operational emissions reductions," said Brian Cain, Civitas' Chief Sustainability Officer. "Our partnership with Iconic Air enables us to consistently and reliably calculate, analyze, and communicate accurate emissions run-rate data that is essential to achieving our ambitious reduction goals."

Iconic Air's technology solution transforms disparate, disconnected datasets to provide Civitas a System of Intelligence for carbon and greenhouse gas emissions to inform decision makers. By using Iconic Air's Emissions IntelligenceTM platform to centralize its operational and environmental data, Civitas can leverage robust insights and transparent performance reporting to reach its sustainability goals.

"Partnering with Civitas Resources, a respected first-mover in carbon neutral oil and natural gas operations, is an exciting opportunity for Iconic Air. Civitas has made bold moves in sustainability, and we are thrilled to be part of their innovative journey," said Kyle Gillis, CEO of Iconic Air.

About Civitas Resources, Inc.
Civitas Resources, Inc. is Colorado's first carbon neutral oil & natural gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin. The Company is committed to pursuing compelling economic returns and cash flow while delivering best-in-class cost leadership and capital efficiency. Civitas is dedicated to safety, environmental responsibility, and implementing industry-leading practices to create a positive local impact. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasresources.com.

About Iconic Air
Iconic Air, centered in the heart of the prolific Marcellus Shale region, is helping energy-intensive industries decarbonize faster with leading sustainability tooling. Emissions Intelligence™ enables operators to calculate, visualize, and report emissions data more robustly. Its software brings data to life enabling environmental and sustainability practitioners by assisting with auditing, reporting, forecasting, and scenario planning. Learn more at www.iconicair.io.

For more information, please contact:

Civitas Resources
Rich Coolidge
[email protected]

Iconic Air
Hampton Cokeley
[email protected]

Iconic_Air_Horizontal_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE05964&sd=2023-02-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/civitas-resources-selects-iconic-air-as-system-of-intelligence-for-emissions-reporting-301739280.html

SOURCE Iconic Air

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE05964&Transmission_Id=202302061400PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE05964&DateId=20230206
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.