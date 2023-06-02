HYMAN CHARLES D recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 239 stocks valued at a total of $1.47Bil. The top holdings were BRK.B(6.87%), MSFT(4.41%), and AAPL(4.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HYMAN CHARLES D’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HYMAN CHARLES D bought 7,527 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 8,329. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 02/06/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $304.006 per share and a market cap of $161.73Bil. The stock has returned -14.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a price-book ratio of 5.98.

HYMAN CHARLES D reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 27,953 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.68.

On 02/06/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $41.205 per share and a market cap of $173.05Bil. The stock has returned -17.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

HYMAN CHARLES D reduced their investment in NYSE:GOLD by 60,000 shares. The trade had a 0.07000000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.91.

On 02/06/2023, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $18.36 per share and a market cap of $32.56Bil. The stock has returned -1.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

HYMAN CHARLES D reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 10,540 shares. The trade had a 0.07000000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.04000000000001.

On 02/06/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $83.08 per share and a market cap of $94.71Bil. The stock has returned -34.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-book ratio of 4.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.40 and a price-sales ratio of 3.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

HYMAN CHARLES D reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 29,061 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.77.

On 02/06/2023, Intel Corp traded for a price of $29.025 per share and a market cap of $120.08Bil. The stock has returned -36.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

