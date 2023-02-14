Winning Brands Shareholders Gain Additional Insights from GestureTek Top Management

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) is following up on its Video Communications Schedule for WNBD shareholders. The continuing topic is Winning Brands' new tech division, GestureTek Media. WNBD recently introduced GestureTek management personnel in live-video format, in collaboration with the Emerging Growth Conference organization. Now, brief follow-up videocast updates are being held periodically until early April. WNBD shareholder log-in link for the update on February 8, 2023 at 3:25pm Eastern, is here: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1589451&tp_key=60f8292c14&sti=wnbd

This ambitious video communications schedule emerges from the GestureTek organization joining Winning Brands (WNBD) as a technology division subsidiary, with the goal of GestureTek delivering a positive impact to Winning Brands for years to come. The combination of Winning Brands and GestureTek interests is anticipated to be transformative for WNBD shareholder interests. Each update between February and April 2023 will focus on one particular market segment in which GestureTek is targeting business development for WNBD shareholders. These can include medical, learning institutions such as museums and science centers, government facilities, retail environments, property management such as malls, transportation facilities and more. GestureTek management is providing WNBD shareholders with more understanding of GestureTek's patented technology in manageable installments, through these updates. GestureTek's internationally recognized stature in the field of gesture control and immersion in digital displays in an unusual quality in junior public companies. GestureTek management is helping WNBD shareholders to picture this with practical examples of prior GestureTek accomplishments and how they are relevant to Winning Brands' future.

GestureTek is the inventor and early developer of the increasingly hot tech sector that aims to control digital displays and devices through body movements. GestureTek's technology has for many years been at the leading edge of innovation in touchless immersive gesture control of a wide array of visual display systems, across diverse industries. The GestureTek brand is well known and respected in this market, and enjoys a large installed commercial customer base worldwide. A brief overview of GestureTek's award-winning history in medical and other sectors can be seen in its websites or found in any internet search with the search term "GestureTek". Company websites include: www.GestureTek.com and www.GestureTekHealth.com. These digital assets will be updated in coming months to reflect corporate developments. Abundant video resources are also available at https://vimeo.com/search?q=GestureTek.

Going forward, GestureTek will retain its identity and culture, both in terms of legacy and operations, however, GestureTek customers will be informed that GestureTek has become a part of the Winning Brands organization.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION

Winning Brands has been a manufacturer of record of a variety of environmentally oriented consumer chemical products. Winning Brands indicated in its public communications that it seeks to enhance shareholder value by curating additional business ventures with broader scope, including the launch of a Tech Division. This Tech Division is the new home of the GestureTek brand.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

