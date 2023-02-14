CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / BioRegenx, Inc. which has entered into a Definitive Agreement to merge with Findit, Inc, and its subsidiary Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC (MVHS), based in Alpine, Utah, announces a new peer-reviewed study published in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine on glycocalyx biomarkers in children with sepsis.

In this study entitled "Endothelial and Glycocalyx Biomarkers in Children With Sepsis After One Bolus of Unbalanced or Balanced Crystalloids," Jaime Fernández-Sarmiento and colleagues from the Department of Pediatrics and Intensive Care, Fundación Cardioinfantil-Instituto de Cardiología, Universidad de La Sabana, Bogotá, Colombia, used the GlycoCheck™ system to test for the effect of different resuscitation fluids on the endothelial glycocalyx in children with sepsis and septic shock.

In this study, the researchers compared two kinds of fluids, so-called Un-Balanced Fluids (0.9% saline with a low pH and high levels of Chloride, UBF) and Balanced Fluids (lactated Ringer or Plasma-Lyte 148, BF). The researchers found that the endothelial glycocalyx is damaged in children with sepsis and septic shock, and that glycocalyx degradation worsens 6 hours after administration of UBF boluses, which is associated with increased vascular permeability, metabolic acidosis, hyperchloremia, and kidney failure.

It was concluded that using the GlycoCheck system to monitor the endothelial glycocalyx in children with sepsis may provide a better understanding of the pathophysiology of sepsis and demonstrated that the GlycoCheck system is a useful tool to monitor the effect of different treatment strategies on the endothelial glycocalyx and associated risks like kidney failure.

"We're excited to add this study in children to the previous studies we've completed with other research groups on sepsis," said Robert Long, CEO of Microvascular Health Solutions and GlycoCheck. "This study, along with previous studies, confirm the undeniable link that sepsis has in degrading the endothelial glycocalyx and reducing microvascular function systemically." Eighteen studies have been conducted on sepsis using GlycoCheck (click here to see the list).

100 Published Studies Have Used GlycoCheck™

GlycoCheck is an FDA registered Class 1 medical testing device. GlycoCheck measures and analyzes microvascular health, and objectively reports a MicroVascular Health Score™. It has been used in 100 peer-reviewed research studies worldwide. GlycoCheck is patented in the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, and Japan. MVHS is the exclusive worldwide distributor of GlycoCheck and the upgraded complete GlycoCheck system software, including the new CapiVision™ camera. The new GlycoCheck™ system will shorten testing and calculation time to about 15 minutes.

For patients who want to improve their MicroVascular Health Score, there is the Endocalyx Pro solution shown to strengthen the glycocalyx.

Multiple Studies on Endocalyx Pro™

There are multiple ongoing clinical studies on the effectiveness of Endocalyx Pro as well as several double-blind placebo studies. Because of the complexity of reading the interpreting the results of studies, a video interview with Dr. Hans Vink, Chief Science Officer, and Bob Long, CEO, has been recorded by Dr. Mark DeBrincat, the Good News Doctor, and it's available to watch at Microvascular.com.

Endocalyx Pro™ was created by Mr. Long and Dr. Vink, and is patented in the U.S., Japan, South Korea, China, and pending in Canada and Europe. Endocalyx Pro™ is the only proprietary, patented anti-aging supplement that has been clinically shown to maintain a healthy microvascular system.

About BioRegenx

BioRegenx, Inc., (BioRegenx.com) a holding company, is the parent company of four owned subsidiaries, Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC, MyBodyRx, LLC, NuLife Sciences, Inc. and Regenr8, Inc. BioRegenx was created to integrate leading-edge companies into one synergistic platform offering 360-degree solutions, which include leading edge testing technologies and nutraceutical solutions. Testing technologies include the breakthrough GlycoCheck™, exclusively distributed by Microvascular Health Solutions, and TruEpigentics DNA and epigenetic testing. Nutraceuticals include the patented Endocalyx Pro™ and additional synergistic dietary supplements sold under the MyBodyRx brand. The customer base of BioRegenx subsidiaries includes medical professionals, brand partners, and consumers from throughout North America.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a social media content management platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want to be indexed in Findit search results, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide increased brand awareness to our members. Findit Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Markets.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of BioRegenx, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and BioRegenx, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

CONTACT:

Tom Powers - Secretary of Findit Inc.

866-500-4576

[email protected]

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/738244/BioRegenx-Announces-Glycocalyx-Biomarkers-in-Children-Study-Using-Its-Medical-Testing-Device-GlycoCheck



