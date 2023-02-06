Rollins, Inc. Named a Top Workplace in the USA

Author's Avatar
16 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2023

Company Ranks on Top List in Atlanta for 7th Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company has been recognized as a top workplace on both a national and local level. This marks the seventh consecutive year to be recognized in Atlanta.

The Top Workplaces program is based exclusively on feedback from employees. The program assesses employee perceptions and opinions against a broad range of criteria, including employee engagement, leadership effectiveness, connection to an organization's mission and values, and benefits.

With nearly 16,000 employees nationwide and more than 600 employees in Atlanta, Rollins continues to focus on growth and investing in our talent and is making investments across a wide spectrum of programs that is driving a higher level of engagement across our teams. These investments are ensuring Rollins remains an employer of choice.

"This recognition reflects our company's ongoing efforts to cultivate a culture that upholds our values of doing the right thing, continuous improvement, service, accountability, and collaboration for our people," said Jerry Gahlhoff, President and CEO of Rollins. "We are pleased that our team members view Rollins as a great place to work, and as our business evolves, we remain committed to maintaining an environment that enables them to thrive."

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 17,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com/news-events.

Contact: Kesha James (678) 331-9701

favicon.png?sn=CL06889&sd=2023-02-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rollins-inc-named-a-top-workplace-in-the-usa-301739816.html

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL06889&Transmission_Id=202302061527PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL06889&DateId=20230206
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.