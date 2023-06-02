Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $244.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(3.50%), COP(3.42%), and TRV(2.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought 23,518 shares of NYSE:AEM for a total holding of 49,600. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.2.

On 02/06/2023, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd traded for a price of $52.44 per share and a market cap of $24.06Bil. The stock has returned 12.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.86 and a price-sales ratio of 3.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NEM by 22,305 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.64.

On 02/06/2023, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $47.6 per share and a market cap of $37.78Bil. The stock has returned -17.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.62 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought 55,980 shares of NYSE:GOLD for a total holding of 103,480. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.91.

On 02/06/2023, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $18.35 per share and a market cap of $32.55Bil. The stock has returned -1.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.03 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TGT by 5,630 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.89.

On 02/06/2023, Target Corp traded for a price of $173.84 per share and a market cap of $80.02Bil. The stock has returned -17.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-book ratio of 7.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:WBA by 25,405 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.6.

On 02/06/2023, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc traded for a price of $36.28 per share and a market cap of $31.29Bil. The stock has returned -21.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

