BRUNI J V & CO /CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $713.00Mil. The top holdings were AMG(7.02%), AES(6.66%), and BN(6.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRUNI J V & CO /CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

BRUNI J V & CO /CO reduced their investment in NAS:OCSL by 9,008,989 shares. The trade had a 2.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.13.

On 02/06/2023, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp traded for a price of $20.26 per share and a market cap of $1.56Bil. The stock has returned -3.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-book ratio of 0.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.56 and a price-sales ratio of 31.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, BRUNI J V & CO /CO bought 61,698 shares of NAS:NXST for a total holding of 152,681. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $175.53.

On 02/06/2023, Nexstar Media Group Inc traded for a price of $207.61 per share and a market cap of $7.83Bil. The stock has returned 24.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nexstar Media Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-book ratio of 2.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 367,862 shares in NYSE:BAM, giving the stock a 1.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.09 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd traded for a price of $33.53 per share and a market cap of $13.91Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.60 and a price-sales ratio of 16.16.

BRUNI J V & CO /CO reduced their investment in NYSE:STOR by 264,752 shares. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.73.

On 02/06/2023, STORE Capital Corp traded for a price of $32.21 per share and a market cap of $9.11Bil. The stock has returned 9.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, STORE Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.60 and a price-sales ratio of 10.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 10,262-share investment in NAS:TROW. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $113.14 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, T. Rowe Price Group Inc traded for a price of $122.53 per share and a market cap of $27.48Bil. The stock has returned -14.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-book ratio of 3.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.67 and a price-sales ratio of 4.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

