Wabash Recognized on Forbes List of America's Best Small Companies 2023

15 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced it was named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Small Companies 2023. The company ranked 100 out of more than 1,000 companies evaluated.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Forbes in the top 100 of the country’s best small companies,” said Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. “This recognition is a testament to how we’ve grown and structured the company to serve customers across product classes from first to final mile. Coming off a record year in 2022, we credit our strong financial performance to our refreshed growth strategy and, importantly, commercial execution. I would like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and commitment to customers that serves as the foundation of our success.”

Forbes used data from FactSet to compile its annual list of America’s Best Small Companies. It screened more than 1,000 companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion to identify 541 companies that had positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5. The America’s Best Small Companies ranking is based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the latest 12 months available (as of November 11, 2022) and over the last five years. More weight was given to the latest year’s data in the ranking.

The full Forbes 2023 America’s Best Small Companies list is available at forbes.com/lists/best-small-cap-companies.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®
Wabash (: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Communications
(765) 771-5766
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
Sr. Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(765) 490-5664
[email protected]

