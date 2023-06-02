Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 633 stocks valued at a total of $1,143.21Bil. The top holdings were RSP(7.81%), ABBV(4.99%), and VIG(3.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 252,591 shares in NYSE:ABT, giving the stock a 2.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.54 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $110.75 per share and a market cap of $193.10Bil. The stock has returned -13.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-book ratio of 5.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.17 and a price-sales ratio of 4.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EMNT by 224,136 shares. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.45.

On 02/06/2023, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $97.31 per share and a market cap of $144.99Mil. The stock has returned 0.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 217,066 shares in ARCA:RYT, giving the stock a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $243.99 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF traded for a price of $270.49 per share and a market cap of $2.38Bil. The stock has returned -6.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a price-book ratio of 4.01.

The guru sold out of their 219,828-share investment in ARCA:RZV. Previously, the stock had a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.84999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF traded for a price of $103.776 per share and a market cap of $354.32Mil. The stock has returned 14.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a price-book ratio of 0.90.

The guru sold out of their 308,554-share investment in ARCA:USFR. Previously, the stock had a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.83 during the quarter.

On 02/06/2023, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.32 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 2.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.35.

