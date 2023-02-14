Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, will take part in the following conferences in February and March 2023.

44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

Arlington, VA: February 16, 2023

Attended by Adam Spice, Chief Financial Officer

Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Miami Beach, FL: February 22, 2023

Attended by Adam Spice, Chief Financial Officer

Barclays Industrial Select Conference 2023

Miami, FL: February 23, 2023

Attended by Adam Spice, Chief Financial Officer

35th Annual Roth Conference

Laguna Niguel, CA: March 13 – 14, 2023

Attended by Adam Spice, Chief Financial Officer

A replay of presentations will be available at: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.rocketlabusa.com%2F

+ About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle, the Photon satellite platform and the Company is developing the large Neutron launch vehicle for constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 155 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a second launch site in Virginia. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005613/en/