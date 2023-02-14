Curtiss-Wright Awarded $287 Million IDIQ Contract to Provide Aerospace Instrumentation System Technology

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it has been awarded a ten-year, $287 million firm-fixed-price indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by Edwards Air Force Base (AFB) – Air Force Test Center (AFTC). The contract has a base period of five years, valued at $123 million, followed by a five-year option period.

Under the agreement, Curtiss-Wright will provide its High Speed Data Acquisition System (HSDAS) aerospace instrumentation technology to support AFTC flight test programs, including High Speed Data Acquisition, Network, Recording, Gateway, RF, and Data Analysis Software (IADS®) products and services for Flight Test Instrumentation (FTI). The sole source contract provides products, enhancements, upgrades, repair services, field service, and technical support to the HSDAS equipment.

“We are pleased to have been selected by Edwards Air Force Base to provide our aerospace instrumentation technology for use on the Air Force Test Center’s flight test programs,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “This is the largest award received by our Aerospace Instrumentation team and is a strong example of our long-standing relationships and continued support of critical U.S. flight test center objectives. Further, it reinforces our commitment to providing the most advanced and reliable integrated high speed flight test instrumentation systems in support of our warfighters and builds on our legacy as a leading supplier of data collection and flight test instrumentation solutions for use on various fighter jet, bomber, hypersonic vehicle, cargo, rotary wing, and missile programs.”

As a total systems provider for FTI, Curtiss-Wright provides products and services that collect, collate, process, record, transmit via RF links, and analyze and display flight test data. Curtiss-Wright is a leading supplier of these solutions on the F-22, F-35, B-52 and many other programs.

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions will perform the work and fulfill the IDIQ delivery orders primarily at its TTC (Teletronics) facility in Newtown, Pa. and its IADS facility in Palmdale, Calif.

Curtiss-Wright has a long history, beginning in 1998, of successfully supporting the mission of Edwards AFB with FTI solutions that meet the highest standards. The current IDIQ award continues Curtiss-Wright’s previous IDIQ awards in providing a fully negotiated contract vehicle for all Aerospace Instrumentation products and services enabling Edwards AFB Combined Test Forces to rapidly procure, integrate, test, and analyze the changing technology and capabilities required on USAF platforms. This award is a continuation of the recently completed HSDAS IDIQ five-year contract that was valued at $91 million.

For more information about Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions division products, please visit www.curtisswrightds.com.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (

NYSE:CW, Financial) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of 8,000 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including statements relating to Curtiss-Wright Corporation's expectations of future revenue and performance of our aerospace instrumentation products, the continued relationship with an existing customer, the successful implementation and the success of this aerospace program and future opportunities associated with this program, are not considered historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: a reduction in anticipated orders; an economic downturn; changes in competitive marketplace and/or customer requirements; a change in US and Foreign government spending; an inability to perform customer contracts at anticipated cost levels; and other factors that generally affect the business of aerospace, defense contracting, marine, electronics and industrial companies. Please refer to the Company's current SEC filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for further information.

