Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that it will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after markets close on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The Company will host an earnings call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 24, 2023. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast and slide presentation: https%3A%2F%2Fir.arcosa.com+%0A

The slides will be available for download in advance of the call Dial in: Domestic 800-343-1703

International 785-424-1226

Conference ID ARCOSA

Passcode 36952

A recording of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 10, 2023 by dialing 877-856-8966 for domestic callers and 402‑220‑1610 for international callers. A replay will also be available for one year on the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.arcosa.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents-presentations.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.

