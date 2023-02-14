SI-BONE To Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 27, 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. ( SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 after market close on Monday, February 27, 2023. Management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/px3jaycu. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.si-bone.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About SI-BONE, Inc.
SI-BONE ( SIBN) is a global leader in technology for surgical treatment of musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy. Since 2009, when SI-BONE introduced the iFuse Implant System for minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint, over 3,000 surgeons have performed a combined total of more than 75,000 SI joint fusion procedures. A unique body of evidence, supporting the iFuse Implant System, including two randomized controlled trials and over 100 peer reviewed publications, has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish near-universal coverage of minimally invasive SI joint fusion, including many payors that cover the procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System. Supported by this proprietary reimbursement advantage, SI-BONE has actively leveraged its market leadership position in recent years to further clinical research, and evolve and commercialize novel surgical treatment solutions for SI-Joint pain, sacropelvic and pelvic fixation, and pelvic trauma.

For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.

SI-BONE and iFuse Implant System are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2022 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact:

Saqib Iqbal
[email protected]

