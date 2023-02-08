Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) will host a pep rally on February 8, 2023, for employees in its Radnor headquarters to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles heading to the big game. Special guests will include the Eagles Pep Band, cheerleaders and a surprise Eagles alumni player, as well as Lincoln Financial executives. The event will feature giveaways and raffles, with all proceeds going toward the %3Cb%3EEagles+Autism+Foundation%3C%2Fb%3E. Since the 2003 season, Lincoln Financial has proudly been the sponsor of Lincoln Financial Field – home of the Conference Champion Eagles.

What: Eagles Big Game Celebration

When: February 8, 2023, from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. E.T.

Where: Lincoln Financial Group Radnor Office Lobby; 150 N Radnor Chester Rd, Radnor, PA 19087

For confirmed media members – Please use the main entrance of the Radnor Financial Center and check in at the front desk for a company representative to escort you to the event.

Who: Lincoln Financial Group employees, Eagles alumni players, cheerleaders and Pep Band, as well as brief remarks from Ellen Cooper, president and CEO of Lincoln Financial Group and John Kennedy, executive vice president, president of Lincoln Financial Distributors and head of Brand

Onsite contact: Holly Fair, AVP, Corporate Communications, Lincoln Financial Group (484-843-3787)

