SolarEdge Launches its First Battery Virtual Power Plant Supporting Great Britain's National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service

Author's Avatar
14 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SolarEdge+Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the launch of its first Battery+Virtual+Power+Plant supporting Great Britain’s National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service (“DFS”). The service is available to thousands of SolarEdge Home Battery owners across Great Britain with eligible smart meters, that are now able to earn financial incentivesutilizing their stored battery energy during DFS peak demand events, which will be used to stabilize the grid.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005394/en/

SolarEdge_Yorkshire_Image.jpg

New Battery Virtual Power Plant launched within Great Britain’s National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the DFS, energy suppliers have been asking participating customers to reduce their electricity consumption during pre-scheduled demand events. Starting today, SolarEdge Home Battery owners will be able to seamlessly minimize their grid consumption during each event and earn financial incentivesby leveraging their stored battery energy. In addition, battery owners with an eligible export meter can earn even higher financial incentivesby exporting their excess battery energy back into the grid. SolarEdge’s innovative technology will automatically optimize the battery charge and discharge during each demand event, maximizing homeowners’ benefitswhile helping to stabilize the grid.

Meir Adest, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at SolarEdge Technologies, commented: “This is a prime example of the transformational impact that battery storage can have in future grid stabilization and how homeowners can play their part. SolarEdge is dedicated to improving the ways energy is generated, stored and consumed and we believe that advances in solar and storage technologies are key to unlocking value at both the local and grid level. Our innovative technology simplifies the participation in demand response programs in a way that is smarter, more intuitive and more profitable for system owners.”

SolarEdge is listed on the approved providers list taking part in the ESO Demand Flexibility Service, here.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC-optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions.

SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230206005394r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005394/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.