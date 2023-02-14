NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that it has appointed Mr. R. William (Bill) McFarland as an independent director.

Mr. McFarland spent most of his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Canada and was admitted to the partnership in 1992. While at PwC (Canada), Mr. McFarland was also a member of the executive team and eventually became Chief Executive Officer (from 2011 to 2018). Mr. McFarland retired from PwC (Canada) in 2018. Mr. McFarland is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from the University of Toronto. Mr. McFarland serves on the board of directors of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax) and is lead director and chair of its audit committee. In addition, Mr. McFarland is a director and chairman of AGT Food and Ingredients (a subsidiary of Fairfax) and Fairfax’s publicly traded subsidiaries, Dexterra Group Inc. and Farmers Edge Inc.

Mr. McFarland is filling the vacancy created by the passing of our dear friend and former board member Alan Horn.

Prem Watsa , Chairman of Fairfax India, commented, “We are very fortunate that Bill has agreed to join the board of Fairfax India. Fairfax India will benefit greatly from his leadership, strategic guidance and financial expertise. Bill will be a wonderful addition to the Fairfax India board and we are delighted to welcome him to the board.”

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs

