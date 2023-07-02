PARK NATIONAL CORP /OH/ recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 272 stocks valued at a total of $2.25Bil. The top holdings were PRK(8.70%), MSFT(4.45%), and AAPL(4.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PARK NATIONAL CORP /OH/’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PARK NATIONAL CORP /OH/ bought 43,925 shares of NAS:TTWO for a total holding of 75,409. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.2.

On 02/07/2023, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc traded for a price of $105.56 per share and a market cap of $17.71Bil. The stock has returned -39.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.02 and a price-sales ratio of 3.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, PARK NATIONAL CORP /OH/ bought 33,673 shares of NYSE:ABBV for a total holding of 109,739. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.5.

On 02/07/2023, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $145.02 per share and a market cap of $256.47Bil. The stock has returned 7.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-book ratio of 16.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.42 and a price-sales ratio of 4.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, PARK NATIONAL CORP /OH/ bought 105,158 shares of NAS:CSCO for a total holding of 799,410. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.37.

On 02/07/2023, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $47.57 per share and a market cap of $195.42Bil. The stock has returned -11.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-book ratio of 4.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.44 and a price-sales ratio of 3.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

PARK NATIONAL CORP /OH/ reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 111,985 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 02/07/2023, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $39.51 per share and a market cap of $170.82Bil. The stock has returned -17.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, PARK NATIONAL CORP /OH/ bought 37,507 shares of NYSE:ABT for a total holding of 416,815. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.59.

On 02/07/2023, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $110.75 per share and a market cap of $193.10Bil. The stock has returned -13.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-book ratio of 5.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.17 and a price-sales ratio of 4.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

