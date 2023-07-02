STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $181.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.86%), AAPL(5.59%), and JPM(4.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC bought 57,054 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 92,180. The trade had a 2.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/07/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $102.18 per share and a market cap of $1,047.07Bil. The stock has returned -35.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TGT by 20,621 shares. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.89.

On 02/07/2023, Target Corp traded for a price of $173.84 per share and a market cap of $80.02Bil. The stock has returned -17.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-book ratio of 7.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 48,133 shares in NYSE:D, giving the stock a 1.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.8 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Dominion Energy Inc traded for a price of $61.74 per share and a market cap of $51.45Bil. The stock has returned -19.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 27,056 shares in NAS:AMAT, giving the stock a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.95 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $117.69 per share and a market cap of $99.22Bil. The stock has returned -12.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-book ratio of 8.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.61 and a price-sales ratio of 3.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 25,100-share investment in NYSE:CVS. Previously, the stock had a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.48999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $85.25 per share and a market cap of $112.02Bil. The stock has returned -19.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

