FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $792.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(11.65%), TMO(6.62%), and LOW(4.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GPN by 24,630 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.26.

On 02/07/2023, Global Payments Inc traded for a price of $111.17 per share and a market cap of $30.06Bil. The stock has returned -23.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 505.32, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 43.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.72 and a price-sales ratio of 3.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:IFF by 26,731 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.31.

On 02/07/2023, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc traded for a price of $112.76 per share and a market cap of $28.75Bil. The stock has returned -8.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4419.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 16,668 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/07/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $109.87 per share and a market cap of $200.71Bil. The stock has returned -22.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 63.88, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC reduced their investment in BATS:VUSB by 23,360 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.53.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.07 per share and a market cap of $3.24Bil. The stock has returned 0.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

FRONT BARNETT ASSOCIATES LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 7,717 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/07/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.73 per share and a market cap of $2,400.66Bil. The stock has returned -11.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-book ratio of 42.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.56 and a price-sales ratio of 6.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

