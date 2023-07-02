Daiwa Securities Group Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1293 stocks valued at a total of $12.87Bil. The top holdings were PLD(5.46%), WELL(5.20%), and O(4.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 6,432,650-share investment in NYSE:DRE. Previously, the stock had a 2.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.2 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Duke Realty Corp traded for a price of $48.2 per share and a market cap of $18.56Bil. The stock has returned -16.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.77 and a price-sales ratio of 16.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought 2,595,119 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 6,238,559. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.78.

On 02/07/2023, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $131.44 per share and a market cap of $121.33Bil. The stock has returned -12.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-book ratio of 2.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.34 and a price-sales ratio of 18.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought 1,466,351 shares of NYSE:DLR for a total holding of 5,385,149. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.05.

On 02/07/2023, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $114.4 per share and a market cap of $32.89Bil. The stock has returned -17.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.24 and a price-sales ratio of 7.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought 5,595,390 shares of NYSE:HR for a total holding of 11,549,984. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.64.

On 02/07/2023, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $21.43 per share and a market cap of $8.16Bil. The stock has returned -25.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-book ratio of 1.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 79.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.03 and a price-sales ratio of 5.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought 1,645,769 shares of NYSE:WELL for a total holding of 10,209,872. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.29000000000001.

On 02/07/2023, Welltower Inc traded for a price of $74.52 per share and a market cap of $35.21Bil. The stock has returned -4.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Welltower Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 162.00, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.22 and a price-sales ratio of 5.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

