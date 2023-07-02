Redmond Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 167 stocks valued at a total of $278.00Mil. The top holdings were CVX(6.88%), MKL(2.92%), and JPM(2.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Redmond Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 51,673-share investment in NAS:DGII. Previously, the stock had a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.5 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Digi International Inc traded for a price of $35.84 per share and a market cap of $1.28Bil. The stock has returned 76.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digi International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-book ratio of 2.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TPL by 971 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2385.38.

On 02/07/2023, Texas Pacific Land Corp traded for a price of $1914.37 per share and a market cap of $14.75Bil. The stock has returned 75.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Pacific Land Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-book ratio of 20.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.92 and a price-sales ratio of 22.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 13,547-share investment in NYSE:DY. Previously, the stock had a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.69 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Dycom Industries Inc traded for a price of $87.59999999999999 per share and a market cap of $2.59Bil. The stock has returned 2.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dycom Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-book ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 81,668-share investment in STU:8OZ. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €10.29 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Adeia Inc traded for a price of €10.1 per share and a market cap of €1.16Bil. The stock has returned -28.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adeia Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 34,625-share investment in NAS:VSAT. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.99 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Viasat Inc traded for a price of $35.52 per share and a market cap of $2.68Bil. The stock has returned -12.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Viasat Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

