Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 446 stocks valued at a total of $1.54Bil. The top holdings were IVV(11.04%), IEFA(5.59%), and MBB(3.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 77,325 shares. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 02/07/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $411.79 per share and a market cap of $309.90Bil. The stock has returned -7.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a price-book ratio of 3.75.

During the quarter, Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC bought 446,153 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 473,205. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.3.

On 02/07/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $54.79 per share and a market cap of $20.12Bil. The stock has returned 0.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a price-book ratio of 4.27.

Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:ITOT by 246,808 shares. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.04000000000001.

On 02/07/2023, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $91.51000000000001 per share and a market cap of $41.38Bil. The stock has returned -7.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

The guru established a new position worth 428,151 shares in ARCA:SCHX, giving the stock a 1.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.26 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $48.57 per share and a market cap of $31.58Bil. The stock has returned -7.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.67.

The guru established a new position worth 175,080 shares in BATS:NOBL, giving the stock a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.36 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF traded for a price of $93.05 per share and a market cap of $11.44Bil. The stock has returned 1.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a price-book ratio of 8.66.

