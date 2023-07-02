HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $287.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.77%), WMT(4.07%), and JNJ(4.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 72,925 shares in NAS:GOOG, giving the stock a 2.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.44 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $103.47 per share and a market cap of $1,322.18Bil. The stock has returned -27.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-book ratio of 5.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.39 and a price-sales ratio of 4.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:META by 13,619 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/07/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $186.06 per share and a market cap of $482.39Bil. The stock has returned -21.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.48 and a price-sales ratio of 4.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 83,670-share investment in NAS:PARA. Previously, the stock had a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.4 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Paramount Global traded for a price of $24.06 per share and a market cap of $15.76Bil. The stock has returned -25.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paramount Global has a price-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-book ratio of 0.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.94 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC. bought 72,355 shares of ARCA:IBDQ for a total holding of 253,869. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.11.

On 02/07/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.46 per share and a market cap of $1.81Bil. The stock has returned -3.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, HAMEL ASSOCIATES, INC. bought 72,104 shares of ARCA:IBDR for a total holding of 261,848. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.06.

On 02/07/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $23.615 per share and a market cap of $1.47Bil. The stock has returned -4.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

