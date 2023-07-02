Pacer Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1352 stocks valued at a total of $15.38Bil. The top holdings were MO(1.54%), XOM(1.49%), and GILD(1.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pacer Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:REGN by 256,440 shares. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $737.86.

On 02/07/2023, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $780.86 per share and a market cap of $85.04Bil. The stock has returned 25.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-book ratio of 3.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.27 and a price-sales ratio of 6.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Pacer Advisors, Inc. bought 1,684,137 shares of NYSE:EOG for a total holding of 1,698,540. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.

On 02/07/2023, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $123.83 per share and a market cap of $72.74Bil. The stock has returned 11.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-book ratio of 3.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 1,118,399 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.33.

On 02/07/2023, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $145.02 per share and a market cap of $256.47Bil. The stock has returned 7.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-book ratio of 16.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.42 and a price-sales ratio of 4.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 1,995,039 shares. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.40000000000001.

On 02/07/2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $74.53 per share and a market cap of $158.46Bil. The stock has returned 18.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-book ratio of 4.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Pacer Advisors, Inc. bought 2,747,528 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 2,907,835. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.04000000000001.

On 02/07/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $82.33 per share and a market cap of $93.86Bil. The stock has returned -34.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-book ratio of 4.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.38 and a price-sales ratio of 3.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

