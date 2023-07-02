Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

999 VANDERBILT BEACH ROAD NAPLES, FL 34108

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $330.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(4.60%), IVV(3.83%), and CVS(2.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC bought 47,400 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 49,061. The trade had a 4.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $296.98.

On 02/07/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $308.43 per share and a market cap of $680.06Bil. The stock has returned -2.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 32,914 shares in ARCA:IVV, giving the stock a 3.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $384.6 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $411.79 per share and a market cap of $309.90Bil. The stock has returned -7.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a price-book ratio of 3.75.

The guru sold out of their 146,095-share investment in NAS:GILD. Previously, the stock had a 3.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.19 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $86.36 per share and a market cap of $107.69Bil. The stock has returned 39.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-book ratio of 5.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.01 and a price-sales ratio of 4.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MRK by 84,161 shares. The trade had a 2.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.22.

On 02/07/2023, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $104.03 per share and a market cap of $263.76Bil. The stock has returned 36.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-book ratio of 5.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.90 and a price-sales ratio of 4.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Gyroscope Capital Management Group, LLC bought 176,590 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 185,691. The trade had a 2.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.94.

On 02/07/2023, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $43.76 per share and a market cap of $245.64Bil. The stock has returned -14.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-book ratio of 2.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.